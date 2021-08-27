Blink Charging Installs EV Charging Points Across Michigan
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging services provider Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) has deployed 27 charging ports at six locations across Traverse City, Michigan, in partnership with the municipal utility Traverse City Light & Power (TCL&P).
- The deployments are funded in part by a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
- The TCL&P-owned chargers include three DC fast chargers (DCFC) and 12 dual-port IQ 200 Level 2 charging stations.
- "With the new IQ 200 100-amp chargers, Traverse City residents and visitors can have confidence that the city's infrastructure is well-positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow without requiring future upgrades as EV technology changes," said President Brendan Jones.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $31.24 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews Small Cap