Velodyne Shares Drop As Waymo Moves Out Of Lidar Selling Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owned self-driving company, Waymo, confirmed ending the sale of custom sensors to third parties after two years of operation, Reuters reports.
  • Waymo will now focus on deploying its Waymo Driver tech across its Waymo One ride-hailing and Waymo Via trucking divisions. It will also continue to build its lidars in-house. The financial impact of the decision remains unknown.
  • Waymo is reportedly considering both internal technology and external suppliers for its next-generation lidars.
  • The decision coincides with the CEO and six critical executive overhaul, which raised questions over the restructuring of the company's strategy.
  • Waymo first began manufacturing its lidar sensors in early 2017 as the move aimed to lower the unit price from $75,000 for an off-the-shelf lidar sensor to just $7,500, the Verge reports.
  • In 2019, Waymo announced its plans to sell its lidar to customers that won't compete with its robot taxi business.
  • Alphabet had spent over $3.5 billion on Waymo as of 2020. Those costs are likely to rise as the company seeks to ramp up its autonomous taxi and delivery services.
  • Price Action: VLDR shares traded lower by 6.07% at $6.81 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Briefs LiDAR TechnologyNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

