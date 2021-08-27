 Skip to main content

DraftKings Plans To Launch Daily Fantasy Sports In Arizona
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
DraftKings Plans To Launch Daily Fantasy Sports In Arizona
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNGis set to offer its Daily Fantasy Sports in Arizona starting August 28, pending regulatory approval.
  • Arizona will become the 44th state to offer DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports.
  • "There is no better time of the year to launch our leading daily fantasy sports app than ahead of the NFL season," said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America.
  • The multiple fantasy game variants include Showdown Contests, Classic Contests, DraftKings Leagues, and Best Ball with snake drafts.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $59.75 on the last check Friday.

