DraftKings Plans To Launch Daily Fantasy Sports In Arizona
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is set to offer its Daily Fantasy Sports in Arizona starting August 28, pending regulatory approval.
- Arizona will become the 44th state to offer DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports.
- "There is no better time of the year to launch our leading daily fantasy sports app than ahead of the NFL season," said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America.
- The multiple fantasy game variants include Showdown Contests, Classic Contests, DraftKings Leagues, and Best Ball with snake drafts.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $59.75 on the last check Friday.
