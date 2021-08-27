Lordstown Motors Upbeat On Pickup Truck Launch, Dismissed Competitive And Regulatory Concerns: Reuters
- Reuters reports that Lordstown Motors Corp's (NASDAQ: RIDE) new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi shared his focus on pickup trucks amid the regulatory crackdown. The company recently experienced a significant management overhaul.
- While Lordstown is working on the Endurance truck launch, Ninivaggi aims to raise further funds via other channels.
- Ninivaggi dispelled concerns regarding Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) F-150 Lightning electric pickup launch next spring. Ninivaggi expects demand for electric pickups to outstrip supply for a while, leaving enough business for both.
- Lordstown faces multiple regulatory probes regarding its special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and vehicle preorder statements. Ninivaggi also dispelled the concerns assuring about its undisturbed launch and fundraising plans.
- Price Action: RIDE shares traded lower by 1.39% at $6.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
