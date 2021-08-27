 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lordstown Motors Upbeat On Pickup Truck Launch, Dismissed Competitive And Regulatory Concerns: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Lordstown Motors Upbeat On Pickup Truck Launch, Dismissed Competitive And Regulatory Concerns: Reuters
  • Reuters reports that Lordstown Motors Corp's (NASDAQ: RIDEnew CEO Daniel Ninivaggi shared his focus on pickup trucks amid the regulatory crackdown. The company recently experienced a significant management overhaul.
  • While Lordstown is working on the Endurance truck launch, Ninivaggi aims to raise further funds via other channels.
  •  Ninivaggi dispelled concerns regarding Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: FF-150 Lightning electric pickup launch next spring. Ninivaggi expects demand for electric pickups to outstrip supply for a while, leaving enough business for both.
  • Lordstown faces multiple regulatory probes regarding its special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and vehicle preorder statements. Ninivaggi also dispelled the concerns assuring about its undisturbed launch and fundraising plans.
  • Price Action: RIDE shares traded lower by 1.39% at $6.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIDE)

GameStop, AMC, Peloton, AST SpaceMobile, Palantir, BlackBerry And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Electric Pickup Truck Maker Lordstown Motors Taps Former Icahn Executive As CEO
Why Lordstown Motors Might Be Breaking A Long-Term Downtrend
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pure Storage Rises Following Strong Q2 Results; SelectQuote Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; Ascendis Pharma Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com