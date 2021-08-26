 Skip to main content

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For M/V Selina
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Selina.
  • The gross charter rate is $26,500 per day for a period until minimum June 15, 2022, up to maximum September 15, 2022.
  • The charter is expected to commence on September 1, 2021. This employment is anticipated to generate ~$7.53 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.
  • The m/v Selina is currently chartered to ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of $11,000 per day.
  • Diana Shipping's fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels, and the combined carrying capacity is ~4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.44 years.
  • Price Action: DSX shares closed higher by 1.05% at $4.81 on Thursday.

