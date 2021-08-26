 Skip to main content

Denny's Completes Refinancing Of Credit Facility; Relaunches Share Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:59pm   Comments

  • Restaurant chain operator Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENNsaid it has refinanced its amended and restated $350 million revolving credit facility to a new five-year $400 million revolving credit facility.
  • Borrowings under the new credit facility will bear a tiered interest rate.
  • Based on a current outstanding balance of $170 million, the interest rate is set at LIBOR plus 225 basis points, representing a 75 basis point reduction in the company's credit spread.
  • Denny's will also relaunch its multi-year share repurchase program with approximately $248 million remaining in authorized share repurchases.
  • Denny's has allocated approximately $554 million to repurchase about 54 million shares since late 2010.
  • The company held $10.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: DENN shares are trading higher by 0.70% at $15.87 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

