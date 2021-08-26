 Skip to main content

Dynamic Energy Begins Construction Of Solar Array In Maine As Part Of Albertsons Agreement
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
  • Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC has obtained financial close and commenced constructing a 6.6 Megawatts (MW) DC ground-mounted solar array in Norridgewock, Maine. The project includes an offtake agreement with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).
  • The 6.6 MW system is expected to generate more than 8.5 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually for many of Albertsons Cos. Shaw's store locations throughout the Central Maine Power utility territory.
  • "This system will not only provide the benefits of clean and renewable energy for Albertsons Companies but also serves the future needs of Mainers by addressing the threats of climate change," said Dynamic Energy's President John Conley.
  • Dynamic Energy is expected to complete construction, installation, and final commissioning in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 1.07% at $28.14 on the last check Thursday.

