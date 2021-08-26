 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Five Below Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why Five Below Shares Are Falling

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading lower by 4.6% at $225.39 in sympathy with the broader retail sector following weaker-than-expected quarterly results from large names in the space.

Five Below is otherwise trading higher by 2.3% over the past five sessions and 15.7% over the past month.

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operated 1,020 stores in the United States as of the end of fiscal 2020. Catering to teen and preteen consumers, stores feature a wide variety of merchandise, the vast majority of which is priced at or below $6.

Five Below has a 52-week high of $237.86 and a 52-week low of $108.51.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIVE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Analyst Ratings For Five Below
Why Five Below's Stock Is Moving Higher Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Onboarding Drivers Remains An Obstacle To Expanding Last-Mile Networks
Looking Into Five Below's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com