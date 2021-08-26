U-Haul Acquires Land To Create Self-Storage In Carlsbad
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) announced that a state-of-the-art U-Haul moving and self-storage facility is coming to Carlsbad with its recent 6.23-acre land acquisition west of South Canal Street and U.S. Hwy. 62/285.
- U-Haul acquired the property on July 1 for an undisclosed sum.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carlsbad is under construction and is scheduled for completion by 2022.
- The facility will comprise a three-story building with more than 100,000 square feet. The store will house 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms.
- The new facility will offer a spacious retail showroom, essential services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box portable storage containers, and more.
- Price Action: UHAL shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $657.86 on the last check Thursday.
