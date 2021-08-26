Facebook Explores Forming An Election Commission: NYT
- The New York Times reports that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has got in touch with academics and policy experts to form a commission on global election-related matters.
- Facebook aims to transfer some of its political decision-making to an advisory body to take the edge off CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the sole decision-maker on political content.
- The proposed commission could decide on the viability of political ads and election-related misinformation treatment following criticism over political bias and rumors.
- Facebook is likely to announce the commission this fall in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections.
- Facebook's Oversight Board, formed in 2018, involves a panel of former politicians, academics, and policy experts to decide on Facebook's appropriateness in content removal.
- Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 1.09% at $364.38 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs New York TimesNews Tech Media