Facebook Explores Forming An Election Commission: NYT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Facebook Explores Forming An Election Commission: NYT
  • The New York Times reports that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has got in touch with academics and policy experts to form a commission on global election-related matters.
  • Facebook aims to transfer some of its political decision-making to an advisory body to take the edge off CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the sole decision-maker on political content.
  • The proposed commission could decide on the viability of political ads and election-related misinformation treatment following criticism over political bias and rumors.
  • Facebook is likely to announce the commission this fall in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections.
  • Facebook's Oversight Board, formed in 2018, involves a panel of former politicians, academics, and policy experts to decide on Facebook's appropriateness in content removal.
  • Price Action: FB shares closed lower by 1.09% at $364.38 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs New York TimesNews Tech Media

