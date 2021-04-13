 Skip to main content

Facebook Expands Oversight Board's Scope For Platform Content Review: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBusers will be able to ask the company’s independent oversight board to permit content review appeal to remove inappropriate posts from the platform, Reuters said.
  • Facebook created the board following inappropriate content handling backlash, including Russian election interference.
  • However, researchers and civil rights groups continue to criticize the board for its limited responsibility.
  • Previously, Facebook and Instagram users could send cases of removed content to the board upon exhausting the appeals process. However, only the company was entitled to ask the board to review content left up on the site.
  • According to The Verge, the board is intended at resolving the issue of users wishing the removal of inappropriate content.
  • In the coming weeks, the oversight board is also expected to decide Facebook’s unspecified suspension of former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.
  • However, the binding board rulings form a negligible chunk of Facebook’s content decisions. The board can only recommend policy changes, subject to Facebook’s discretion over the ratification.
  • The board reportedly received over 300,000 user appeals since its Oct. launch. The board had ruled on seven cases, announcing the first in Jan.
  • The board’s new option was being launched from Tuesday and would be available to the users in the coming weeks.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.40% at $312.76 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters The VergeNews Tech Media

