Tesla's Version 11 UI Update Leaked In Model S Refresh Images

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is well-known for its over-the-air vehicle software updates. The company regularly improves its cars over time, even after customers have taken delivery.

CEO Elon Musk teased on Twitter that the company couldn't get everything done in the 2020 December holiday update, but that more was coming. And it looks like a major update, Version 11, is the "more" Musk talked about.

Images shared by Teslarati show the first glimpse of the Version 11 Tesla update.

Version 11 seems like a total visual refresh from current Tesla vehicles. The software has what appear to be adjustable windows much like a Windows PC. The screen shows a map, music controls and a note-taking app all at the same time.

Climate is still adjustable, and it seems a pull-out menu is located on the left with more vehicle information.

Image credit /u/Fridaythedog111 on Reddit.

One of the images shows new, unknown vehicle features such as Smart Shift, Drag Strip Mode and an optional Insane acceleration.

Tesla's refreshed X and S vehicles will no longer come with a gear stalk, relying instead on the vehicle sensors to select the appropriate forward or reverse option for the driver as needed.

During Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk said deliveries of the refreshed S and X should start in February or March, but no deliveries have been seen yet.

The yoke steering wheel is also a rare sight, and customers are unsure if they will be receiving it vs. a more traditional steering wheel.

