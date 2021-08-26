 Skip to main content

Primoris Secures Two Solar Projects Valued Over $120M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:56am   Comments
  • Primoris Services Corp's (NASDAQ: PRIM) Energy/Renewables Segment has received two new solar awards with a combined value of over $120 million. The scope includes all civil, electrical, and mechanical work.
  • The first award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Southwest. Initial construction on the project will begin in 3Q21, with completion expected in 3Q22.
  • The second award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-scale solar facility in the Midwest. Initial construction will begin in 3Q21, with completion expected in 2Q22.
  • Primoris executed three contracts last week for a combined total of over $220 million, adding to the Energy/Renewables segment backlog.
  • Price Action: PRIM shares are trading lower by 1.31% at $24.90 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

