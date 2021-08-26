 Skip to main content

Greenbrier Stock Moves Up On New Orders
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 7:53am   Comments
  • Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) has received new orders totaling 5,500 units valued at more than $530 million received thus far during its fourth fiscal quarter that began on June 1, 2021.
  • Orders are from diverse customers and comprise a broad range of railcar types, including intermodal, boxcars, tanks, covered hoppers, and gondolas.
  • Greenbrier said new orders increase the backlog and provide further visibility entering fiscal 2022. 
  • The company expects this order trend to continue into fiscal 2022.
  • Price Action: GBX shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $44 during the premarket session on Thursday.

