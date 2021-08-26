5 Things You Might Not Know About New Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced recently a change in leadership with Alex Gorsky stepping down from his CEO role and handing the reigns to Joaquin Duato, who will take over on Jan. 3, 2022.

Here are five things you might not know about Joaquin Duato, the next CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

1. Long Time With JNJ: One of the things that stands out with Duato is his long-term tenure with Johnson & Johnson. Duato has spent more than 30 years across multiple business segments and geographies with the company.

Among the sectors Duato has worked for are pharmaceutical, consumer health, global supply chain, technology, and health and wellness.

Duato helped transform the pharmaceutical sector into a global powerhouse by focusing on core therapeutic areas according to the company.

“I am honored to serve as Johnson & Johnson’s next CEO,” Duato said.

People who chose Duato praised his help with growing the company across several divisions over the years.

“Joaquin has played a critical role in driving the company’s continued growth and success. Joaquin has played a critical role in driving the transformation of our pharmaceutical business into a global powerhouse,” lead independent director Anne Mulcahy said.

2. Dual Citizenship: Duato holds dual citizenship from Spain and the United States. He earned an MBA from ESADE at Ramon Llull University in Barcelona, Spain.

“Mr. Duato’s international perspective and global lens gives him a deep appreciation of diverse thoughts and opinions,” according to Johnson & Johnson.

3. Graduate of a Top Global Program: Duato graduated from Thunderbird, the “global leadership for the fourth industrial revolution.” The program is part of Arizona State University, which offers programs focusing on global management, leadership and business academy.

Duato was the commencement speaker for the graduating Thunderbird Class of 2021.

“It was an honor to be your commencement speaker this year. I wish you luck and success in the next step in your careers,” he tweeted.

4. Follows Grandfather’s Work Mottos: Duato posted on LinkedIn a post about using beliefs instilled in him by his grandfather.

“He believed that your work should always be something you are proud to represent, no matter the circumstances,” Duato said.

Duato said Johnson & Johnson’s credo is similar and offers direction and clarity for its leaders: “It ground me in our first responsibility being to our patients and consumers who use our products.”

5. Won Honorable Mentor Award: Created in 2001, the Honorable Mentor Award is an award from the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. The award recognizes a man who “demonstrates a long-term commitment to advancing women in the workforce, is dedicated to developing, mentoring and promoting women in the industry and is supportive of the HBA’s mission.”

Duato was the 2017 HBA Honorable Mentor winner.

“I am humbled to have had the privilege of working with and for, some of the industry’s most talented female leaders,” Duato said.

Photo: Johnson & Johnson