Tupperware Unveils Limited-Edition Products For Waste-Free Adventures
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
  • Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE: TUP) has expanded its partnership with National Park Foundation to offer four limited-time products.
  • The products will help adventure-goers keep parks fresh and waste-free, with designs honoring the sights found in national parks around the country.
  • Both parties' recent survey has found that 84% of Americans believe reducing waste can help preserve national parks for future generations.
  • "This reusable product line was dreamed up with our national parks in mind, and serves as one of the many efforts we're embarking on to help nurture a better future," said VP of Marketing Willevaldo Rodriguez.
  • Price Action: TUP shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $24.66 on the last check Wednesday.

News Travel Small Cap General

