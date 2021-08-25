Lucid Group To Offer Lucid Air Dream Edition In Two Versions
- Lucid Group Inc's (NASDAQ: LCID) will produce its limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.
- Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower.
- Dream Edition Range will have 933 horsepower while incorporating Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range.
- EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition.
- Lucid will contact Dream Edition reservation holders to update their configuration with their preferred version, both of which remain at the fully-equipped price of $169,000.
- Price Action: LCID shares are trading lower by 4.38% at $21.8 on the last check Wednesday.
