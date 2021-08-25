Farmmi Subsidiary Bags Multi-Product Order
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won a new, multi-product order from a long-term customer for dried whole and sliced mushrooms.
- The customer will export Farmmi's products to Vancouver, Canada.
- "We are benefitting from higher global demand and our advantaged position with best-in-class products and superior taste," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is a supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 6.13% at $0.407 on the last check Wednesday.
