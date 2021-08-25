 Skip to main content

Farmmi Subsidiary Bags Multi-Product Order
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won a new, multi-product order from a long-term customer for dried whole and sliced mushrooms.  
  • The customer will export Farmmi's products to Vancouver, Canada. 
  • "We are benefitting from higher global demand and our advantaged position with best-in-class products and superior taste," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is a supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 6.13% at $0.407 on the last check Wednesday.

