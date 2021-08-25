 Skip to main content

Generac To Offer Smart Grid Ready Capabilities Through Enbala Concerto Platform
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Generac To Offer Smart Grid Ready Capabilities Through Enbala Concerto Platform
  • Generac Holdings Inc's (NYSE: GNRC) Smart Grid Ready capabilities are offered through the Enbala Concerto platform.
  • Generac's line of home standby generators, commercial and industrial generators, and PWRcell solar + battery storage systems are being manufactured and offered as Smart Grid Ready.
  • The feature allows customers to sell power back to the grid more quickly and offset their energy costs. 
  • Generac's Smart Grid Ready products become distributed energy resources (DERs), which form virtual power plants (VPPs) – collections of DERs capable of augmenting the grid services provided by traditional power generation.
  • Current PWRcell and home standby generator customers can access the Concerto platform through a firmware update.
  • Price Action: GNRC shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $426.65 on the last check Wednesday.

