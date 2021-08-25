Generac To Offer Smart Grid Ready Capabilities Through Enbala Concerto Platform
- Generac Holdings Inc's (NYSE: GNRC) Smart Grid Ready capabilities are offered through the Enbala Concerto platform.
- Generac's line of home standby generators, commercial and industrial generators, and PWRcell solar + battery storage systems are being manufactured and offered as Smart Grid Ready.
- The feature allows customers to sell power back to the grid more quickly and offset their energy costs.
- Generac's Smart Grid Ready products become distributed energy resources (DERs), which form virtual power plants (VPPs) – collections of DERs capable of augmenting the grid services provided by traditional power generation.
- Current PWRcell and home standby generator customers can access the Concerto platform through a firmware update.
- Price Action: GNRC shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $426.65 on the last check Wednesday.
