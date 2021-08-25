Camping World Holdings Plans To Open 20 New Greenfield Locations
- Recreation dealer Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) plans to expand its national footprint by opening 20 or more new greenfield locations over the next three calendar years. It also seeks strategic and opportunistic acquisitions.
- Camping World Holdings owns and operates over 185 SuperCenters nationwide.
- The company expects the openings of the new greenfield locations to add 350 to 450 service bays to its existing service network, grow the Good Sam customer database, and expand the market for the portfolio of Good Sam products and services.
- Price Action: CWH shares are trading higher by 1.34% at $39.98 on the last check Wednesday.
