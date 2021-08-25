 Skip to main content

Foresight Initiates Proof Of Concept Project With Undisclosed Chinese Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSXhas started a proof of concept (POC) project with a Chinese passenger car manufacturer. 
  • The POC project will evaluate the stereoscopic capabilities of Foresight's QuadSight vision system, using both visible-light and thermal infrared channels, to detect and classify obstacles on any road in harsh weather and lighting conditions.
  • Upon completing the project and a satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider future cooperation for possible integration into its semi- and fully autonomous vehicles. 
  • The project is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2021.
  • The Chinese company will also evaluate Foresight's ability to create a stereo system using two existing mono cameras with overlapping fields of view.
  • Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $3.37 on the last check Wednesday.

