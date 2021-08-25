Foresight Initiates Proof Of Concept Project With Undisclosed Chinese Company
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has started a proof of concept (POC) project with a Chinese passenger car manufacturer.
- The POC project will evaluate the stereoscopic capabilities of Foresight's QuadSight vision system, using both visible-light and thermal infrared channels, to detect and classify obstacles on any road in harsh weather and lighting conditions.
- Upon completing the project and a satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider future cooperation for possible integration into its semi- and fully autonomous vehicles.
- The project is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2021.
- The Chinese company will also evaluate Foresight's ability to create a stereo system using two existing mono cameras with overlapping fields of view.
- Price Action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $3.37 on the last check Wednesday.
