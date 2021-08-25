 Skip to main content

Why Gaotu Techedu Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
Shares of Chinese education stocks, including Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU), are trading lower on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit. 

Gaotu Techedu is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Gaotu Techedu also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Gaotu Techedu is trading lower by 5.9% at $2.63. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week high of $149.05 and a 52-week low of $2.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

