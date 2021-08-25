Why Gaotu Techedu Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese education stocks, including Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU), are trading lower on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.

Gaotu Techedu is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Gaotu Techedu also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Gaotu Techedu is trading lower by 5.9% at $2.63. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week high of $149.05 and a 52-week low of $2.25.