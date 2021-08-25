Cryoport, Mitsubishi Logistics Partner For Temperature-Controlled Supply Chain Solutions
- Cryoport Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) and Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation (MLC) entered a multi-year strategic business alliance to create an integrated regenerative medicine supply chain partnership in Japan. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The partnership will provide integrated, end-to-end distribution solutions for specialty cell and gene therapies.
- MLC will use Cryoport's temperature-controlled and traceability solutions to meet the increasing demand for cell and gene therapy supply chain solutions and strengthen its logistics capabilities.
- As of June 30, 2021, Cryoport supported 561 clinical trials in regenerative medicine globally, 29 of which are in the APAC region.
- Price Action: CYRX shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $61.4 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.