Ameresco Partners With Tarleton State University For Energy, Water Conservation Project
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Ameresco Partners With Tarleton State University For Energy, Water Conservation Project
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) announced energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with Tarleton State University to develop an energy and water conservation project.
  • Ameresco will work with Tarleton State to implement an energy and water conservation project that will realize a 21-23% reduction in electric consumption and a nearly 33% reduction in water consumption annually.
  • Planned improvements at Tarleton State University include light-emitting diode (LED) lighting retrofits and replacements, water fixture improvements, controls, and instrumentation improvements, and HVAC lifecycle replacements. The project will be entirely self-funded using the utility savings generated by the conservation measures implemented.
  • Project construction began in June 2021 and is expected to be completed by June 2022.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 1.54% at $69.72 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

