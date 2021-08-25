Ameresco Partners With Tarleton State University For Energy, Water Conservation Project
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) announced energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with Tarleton State University to develop an energy and water conservation project.
- Ameresco will work with Tarleton State to implement an energy and water conservation project that will realize a 21-23% reduction in electric consumption and a nearly 33% reduction in water consumption annually.
- Planned improvements at Tarleton State University include light-emitting diode (LED) lighting retrofits and replacements, water fixture improvements, controls, and instrumentation improvements, and HVAC lifecycle replacements. The project will be entirely self-funded using the utility savings generated by the conservation measures implemented.
- Project construction began in June 2021 and is expected to be completed by June 2022.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 1.54% at $69.72 on the last check Wednesday.
