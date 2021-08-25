Why Are Mimecast Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) shares traded higher by 6.67% at $66.83 on the last check Wednesday.
- The cloud security and risk management services provider will replace Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Cinemark Holdings will replace US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- The changes will be effective before the opening of trading on August 30.
- Mimecast reported a Q1 FY22 beat and a solid Q2 outlook earlier this month.
