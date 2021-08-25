 Skip to main content

Why Are Mimecast Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:36am   Comments
  • Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) shares traded higher by 6.67% at $66.83 on the last check Wednesday.
  • The cloud security and risk management services provider will replace Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Cinemark Holdings will replace US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. 
  • The changes will be effective before the opening of trading on August 30.
  • Mimecast reported a Q1 FY22 beat and a solid Q2 outlook earlier this month.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

