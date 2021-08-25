 Skip to main content

Astrotech Stock Surges On First Purchase Order For Checkpoint Security
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Astrotech Stock Surges On First Purchase Order For Checkpoint Security
  • Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) subsidiary 1st Detect has secured a purchase order for its TRACER 1000, representing the first units deployed at an airport security checkpoint. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector (ETD) will now be operating in fifteen locations in ten countries throughout Europe and Asia.
  • The TRACER 1000 is a mass spectrometry-based ETD to have received European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification for checkpoint and cargo security.
  • "As air travel spending begins to return to normal following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing renewed interest in checkpoint use for the TRACER 1000 ETD," commented Thomas B. Pickens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1st Detect.
  • Price Action: ASTC shares are trading higher by 8.65% at $1.13 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

