L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) expands its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense.
- The company's Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used to develop, manufacture, and test full satellites and components.
- The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), a priority program for the U.S. Air Force.
- Two of L3Harris' eight buildings have recently been upgraded to manufacture multiple end-to-end satellites per month.
- L3Harris has built eight satellites at the expanded Palm Bay facility currently on orbit, with ten more in various stages of development.
- The company plans to add more production capacity by the end of the year to produce six satellites per month.
- Price Action: LHX shares closed lower by 0.02% at $232.44 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.