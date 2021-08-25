 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:
L3Harris Expands Satellite Production Site
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHXexpands its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense.
  • The company's Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used to develop, manufacture, and test full satellites and components.
  • The increased production capability allows L3Harris to develop and test the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3), a priority program for the U.S. Air Force. 
  • Two of L3Harris' eight buildings have recently been upgraded to manufacture multiple end-to-end satellites per month.
  •  L3Harris has built eight satellites at the expanded Palm Bay facility currently on orbit, with ten more in various stages of development.
  • The company plans to add more production capacity by the end of the year to produce six satellites per month.
  • Price Action: LHX shares closed lower by 0.02% at $232.44 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies Bags $96M Contract For WESCAM MX-Series Sensors And Support
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2021
L3harris Technologies Secures $393M Undersea Training Range Contract, Gets Price Target Bump
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
L3Harris Q2 Results Tops Consensus, Updates FY21 Outlook
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com