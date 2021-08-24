 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With Pinduoduo's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced second-quarter financial results. 

Pinduoduo reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, which missed the estimate of $4.2 billion, but represented an 89% increase year over year. 

Monthly active users came in at 738.5 million, representing a 30% increase year over year. 

Pinduoduo also announced that it plans to launch an agriculture initiative to address critical needs in the agricultural sector and rural areas.

“We believe that investing in agriculture will reap outsized social benefits because agriculture is the nexus of food security and quality, public health and environmental sustainability,” said Chen Lei, chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise, as well as fun and interactive shopping experiences.

PDD Price Action: Pinduoduo has traded as high as $212.59 and as low as $69.89 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 19.80% at $97.14.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDD)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Investors Cheer Pinduoduo's Q2 MAU Growth Despite Revenue Miss
Recap: Pinduoduo Q2 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chen Lei why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com