Laird Superfood Launches Vegan Plant-Based Baking Mix
- Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE: LSF) has launched Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix, its line of easy-to-make, plant-based homemade baking mixes.
- The collection is plant-powered, made with real, whole-food ingredients, and includes veggies.
- Laird Superfood's baking mixes are gluten-free and vegan and do not require eggs.
- Homemade Pancake & Waffle Baking Mix is made from a blend of organic buckwheat flour, organic tiger nut flour, tapioca flour, and organic chia seed protein and sweetened with organic coconut sugar.
- In June 2021, Laird Superfood unveiled two baking mixes in the collection with Brownie Mix and Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.
- Price Action: LSF shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $19.255 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.