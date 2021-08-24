 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Metromile Integrates Verisk's LightSpeed Auto Platform To Simplify Consumer Experience
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Metromile Integrates Verisk's LightSpeed Auto Platform To Simplify Consumer Experience
  • Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILEannounced an integration with Verisk Analytics, Inc's (NASDAQ: VRSK) LightSpeed Auto to simplify the consumer buying experience, increase speed to bind and conversion rates, and lower acquisition costs.
  • LightSpeed Auto is a digital underwriting platform that combines extensive data resources and predictive analytics from Verisk. It enables insurers to shorten application questionnaires and allows for more than 400 underwriting data elements to be delivered upfront at the point of quote.
  • Digital solutions eliminate hidden costs of outdated insurance models; with LightSpeed Auto, underwriting attributes, including data on drivers, vehicles, coverages, licensing, violations, and losses, can now be delivered in real-time and in a single transaction.
  • Price Action: VRSK shares are trading lower by 0.21% at $197.10, and MILE higher by 4.29% at $4.26 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRSK + MILE)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Looking into Verisk Analytics's Return on Capital Employed
MRS Integrates Verisk's Voice Analytics Into Telephone Medical Interviews
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com