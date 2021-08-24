 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the hotel, restaurant and leisure space, including Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) are trading higher following FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has lifted reopening names.

Airbnb shares are trading higher by 11.3% over the past month amid fluctuating COVID-19 reopening optimism.

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities.

Airbnb is trading higher by 7.6% at $158 Tuesday afternoon. Airbnb has a 52-week high of $51.75 and a 52-week low of $18.56.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB)

What Is The Smart Money Doing With Airbnb
Airbnb And Airbnb.org To Provide Temporary Housing For Afghan Refugees
Former Veteran NYSE Trader David Green's Tuesday Trades: Alibaba, Moderna, Airbnb, AMD, and Robinhood
Analyst Ratings For Airbnb
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Analyst Ratings For Airbnb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com