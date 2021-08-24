 Skip to main content

Restaurant Brands Names Tom Curtis As President Of Burger King US & Canada
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 10:48am   Comments
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) owned restaurant chain Burger King has appointed Tom Curtis as President for its U.S. & Canada operations.
  • "Tom joined us a few months ago and has quickly established a strong leadership position in the business and trust with our franchisees, informed by his 35 years of previous restaurant experience as both a franchisee and senior operations executive," said José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.
  • Restaurant Brands recently reported second-quarter FY21 results that topped the consensus. Revenue from Burger King increased 32.1% to $459 million.
  • Price Action: QSR shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $63.90 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

