Restaurant Brands Names Tom Curtis As President Of Burger King US & Canada
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) owned restaurant chain Burger King has appointed Tom Curtis as President for its U.S. & Canada operations.
- "Tom joined us a few months ago and has quickly established a strong leadership position in the business and trust with our franchisees, informed by his 35 years of previous restaurant experience as both a franchisee and senior operations executive," said José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.
- Restaurant Brands recently reported second-quarter FY21 results that topped the consensus. Revenue from Burger King increased 32.1% to $459 million.
- Price Action: QSR shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $63.90 on the last check Tuesday.
