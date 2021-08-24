Disney Reaches Deal With Florida Unions On Employee Vaccinations

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has reached an agreement with the labor union representing the workers in its Florida attractions over the timetable for employee COVID-19 vaccinations.

What Happened: On July 30, the company announced it was enacting a new corporate policy “requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.” On-site employees that weren't vaccinated at the time of the announcement were given 60 days to get inoculated, while those working from home “will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions.”

However, it seemed Disney made its policy shift without input from the Services Trade Council, a coalition of six unions representing many of Disney’s Florida employees. Unite Here Local 737 President Jeremy Haicken addressed the issue earlier this month by stating the matter was being negotiated with Disney while expressing concern that “unionized workers with medical or religious concerns will be accommodated fairly.”

What Happened Next: Unite Here Local 737 issued a statement announcing the Service Trades Council Union and Disney have reached an agreement on the question of vaccinations for the Florida workforce.

“Disney has made the decision to require all STCU represented employees to show proof of vaccination by October 22, 2021,” the statement said. “Employees with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs will be eligible to apply for an accommodation through a negotiated process.”

The union added that members “who do not comply with the vaccine requirement and do not request a legitimate accommodation, will be separated from the Company with a "yes" rehire status.”

The union also pointed out Disney will host on-site vaccine events over the coming weeks to accommodate workers in need of vaccinations.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way for workers to protect themselves from this deadly virus,” the union said.

