 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Rising Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of semiconductor and chip stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), are trading higher after Maxim's acquisition by Analog Devices was approved by Chinese anti-trust officials. Overall tech strength also helped lift the sector today as well.

According to Maxim and Analog Devices, the transaction has now received all required regulatory clearances. Analog Devices and Maxim anticipate that the transaction will close on or about August 26, 2021.

Applied Materials is one of the world's largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography.

Applied Materials is trading higher by 3.2% at $131.25. Applied Materials has a 52-week high of $146 and a 52-week low of $54.15.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Edges Lower
5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021
Recap: Applied Materials Q3 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Ahead Of Jobless Claims; Crude Oil Down Over 3%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com