 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lovesac Collaborates With Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
Share:
Lovesac Collaborates With Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott
  • Home furnishing brand Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVEis set to debut a new collaboration with fashion designer Jeremy Scott. The financial details of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • Scott has designed an exclusive, limited-release Sac Cover featuring a premium patchwork design inspired by his family tradition of exchanging hand-sewn quilts.
  • Scott is known to incorporate elements of pop culture into his works.
  • The collection is made from sustainably sourced cotton and backed by incredibly high durability standards.
  • SuperSac Covers, created by Lovesac based on Scott's design, will be available for purchase on Lovesac.com and showrooms beginning August 23, 2021.
  • Price Action: LOVE shares are trading higher by 5.26% at $54.00 on last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOVE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com