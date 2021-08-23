Lovesac Collaborates With Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott
- Home furnishing brand Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) is set to debut a new collaboration with fashion designer Jeremy Scott. The financial details of the partnership remain undisclosed.
- Scott has designed an exclusive, limited-release Sac Cover featuring a premium patchwork design inspired by his family tradition of exchanging hand-sewn quilts.
- Scott is known to incorporate elements of pop culture into his works.
- The collection is made from sustainably sourced cotton and backed by incredibly high durability standards.
- SuperSac Covers, created by Lovesac based on Scott's design, will be available for purchase on Lovesac.com and showrooms beginning August 23, 2021.
- Price Action: LOVE shares are trading higher by 5.26% at $54.00 on last check Monday.
