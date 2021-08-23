CBAK Energy Receives SGS Certification Of Battery For Ultra-Low Temperature Application
- CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) subsidiary Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. has obtained performance certification from the testing, inspection, and certification company SGS for its special 26650 lithium-ion battery, designed for the ultra-low temperature application.
- SGS granted the Special 26650 Battery the certification after conducting various rate performance tests at temperatures between -50°C and 30°C to a sample group provided by CBAK Power.
- "By leveraging the prestigious third-party test report, we are well positioned to have this advanced product resonate with a growing customer base," commented Mr. Yunfei Li, CEO of CBAK Energy.
- Price Action: CBAT shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $3.04 on the last check Monday.
