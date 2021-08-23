So What's Going On With ALX Oncology's Stock?

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) shares are trading higher by 19.3% at $74.69, potentially in sympathy with Trillium Therapeutics which announced an acquisition by Pfizer Monday.

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The firm is focused on developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems.

ALX Oncology's lead product candidate under development, ALX148, is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic for the treatment of first-line head and neck cancer and second-line gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and breast cancer.

ALX Oncology has a 52-week high of $117.45 and a 52-week low of $32.51.