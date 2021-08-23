 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

So What's Going On With ALX Oncology's Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 23, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Share:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) shares are trading higher by 19.3% at $74.69, potentially in sympathy with Trillium Therapeutics which announced an acquisition by Pfizer Monday.

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The firm is focused on developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems.

ALX Oncology's lead product candidate under development, ALX148, is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic for the treatment of first-line head and neck cancer and second-line gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer and breast cancer.

ALX Oncology has a 52-week high of $117.45 and a 52-week low of $32.51.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALXO)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Odonate Therapeutics, Opthea, ALX Oncology, Advaxis and Provention Bio Are Moving Today
ALX Oncology Shares Jump As ALX148 Shows ORR of 72% In Patients With HER2 Positive Stomach Cancer
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Mediwound, Provention FDA Decisions, IPOs, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com