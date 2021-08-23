Is Apple Finally Listening To Consumers And Letting Go Of Steve Jobs' Worldview? Why Mark Gurman Thinks So

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s recent reversal of its new iOS 15 software update indicates a big change to the tech giant’s design philosophy, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

What happened: The Cupertino, California-based tech giant recently reversed some controversial changes rolled out as part of the new iOS 15 update and delayed the launch of the update's marquee feature as it looked to address criticism from users.

The biggest such change involved Apple moving the address bar from the top of the screen to the bottom in the Safari web browser.

Apple is known for making and sticking to design decisions, a philosophy inherited from co-founder Steve Jobs, who believed consumers don’t know what they want and trust Apple to make decisions for them, Gurman noted.

Why It Matters: As per Gurman, Apple would have likely completely ignored criticism earlier and would have stuck to the new design, claiming that most users loved it and then quietly switched it back in the later updates.

The company however changed course and recognized that the new design would be an issue for most people and made changes before releasing iOS 15 to the public.

Apple has been seeking more beta testers to test iOS 15 before its anticipated release in the latter half of September.

The iPhone maker is expected to release a range of new products this fall starting with the highly anticipated debut of its iPhone 13 models.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.02% higher at $148.19 on Friday.