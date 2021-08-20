 Skip to main content

Heartland Express Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend, Buyback
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 10:34am   Comments
  • Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share and a special dividend of $0.50 per share, both payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021. 
  • Approximately $1.6 million for the regular dividend, and ~$39.5 million for the special dividend will be paid on the company's 79 million shares.
  • Additionally, the company authorized the repurchase of up to 3 million shares of its outstanding common stock in addition to the ~3.74 million shares remaining under a prior authorization. The company had 79.9 million outstanding shares as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HTLD shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $16.66 on the last check Friday.

