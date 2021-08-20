 Skip to main content

Granite Bags $25.7M Airfield Safety Enhancement Project At Tucson International Airport
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 6:52am   Comments
  • Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVAhas been awarded the DBB1 contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) as part of their Airfield Safety Enhancements (ASE) program at Tucson International Airport (TUS), Arizona.
  • DBB1 contract, the 14th project at TUS awarded to Granite in the past ten years, is valued at $25.7 million and will be included in Granite's Q3 committed and awarded projects.
  • Scope of work includes constructing the new bypass taxiway, including pavement removal, earthwork, electrical, drainage, pavement markings, and landscaping.
  • The projected start date is October 2021, with completion expected in January 2023.
  • Granite's Swan Plant will provide approximately 45,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, 90,000 tons of aggregate base course, and 15,000 tons of various aggregate for the project.
  • Price Action: GVA shares closed lower by 1.47% at $38.09 on Thursday.

News Contracts Small Cap

