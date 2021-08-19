 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Missfresh Partners With Mondelez to Deliver Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies Across China
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Missfresh Partners With Mondelez to Deliver Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies Across China
  • Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MFhas partnered with OREO's parent company Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to debut OREO's new range of sugar-free sandwich cookies - Oreo Zero across China. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The cookies will be available on Missfresh's on-demand retail platform.
  • The move is a part of Missfresh's efforts to introduce more choices to its app and WeChat Mini Program users.
  • Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 3.81% at $4.54 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com