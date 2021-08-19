Missfresh Partners With Mondelez to Deliver Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies Across China
- Missfresh Ltd (NASDAQ: MF) has partnered with OREO's parent company Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to debut OREO's new range of sugar-free sandwich cookies - Oreo Zero across China. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The cookies will be available on Missfresh's on-demand retail platform.
- The move is a part of Missfresh's efforts to introduce more choices to its app and WeChat Mini Program users.
- Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 3.81% at $4.54 on the last check Thursday.
