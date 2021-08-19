Facebook To Trial TikTok Clone Reels In US
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) heats TikTok rivalry by announcing the trial of Facebook Reels in the U.S.
- The planned move will allow the users to create and share short-form video content directly within the News Feed or Facebook Groups.
- Facebook previously launched trials in India, Mexico, and Canada, the TechCrunch reports.
- Facebook will also test a new feature to offer the U.S. Instagram creators their Instagram Reels shown as recommended content on Facebook.
- Facebook's Remix inspired from TikTok's side-by-side videos called Duets will be added over time.
- Facebook plans to spend $1 billion on social media creators by the end of 2022. The world recently saw the entry of another unusual player in the short-form video competition.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.29% at $354.41 on the last check Thursday.
