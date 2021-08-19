Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Abuse Sparks Global Protests: Reuters
- Reuters reports that over 90 global policy and rights groups have urged Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to ditch scanning children's messages for nudity and adults' phones for images of child sex abuse.
- The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) initiated protest loomed from concerns over the censoring of protected speech, threatening people's privacy and security. It is touted as the most prominent campaign to date over an encryption issue at a single company.
- Apple shared its statement defending privacy and security concerns.
- The protest signatories included multiple groups in Brazil, where courts have repeatedly blocked Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp for failing to decrypt messages in criminal probes.
- Other signatories included India, Mexico, Germany, Argentina, Ghana, and Tanzania.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.08% at $146.24 on the last check Thursday.
