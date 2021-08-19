Primoris Services Bags 200 MW Thermal Power Project
- Primoris Services Corp's (NASDAQ: PRIM) Energy/Renewables segment has secured a thermal power project with an estimated value of $100 million.
- The award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of 200 MW of thermal power for two different locations in the Southwest.
- Scope of the project includes all civil, electrical, and mechanical work associated with the construction of new power generation plants adjacent to existing facilities.
- The project is expected to complete in 2Q22.
- Price Action: PRIM shares are trading lower by 2.55% at $24.24 on the last check Thursday.
