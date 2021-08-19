 Skip to main content

Primoris Services Bags 200 MW Thermal Power Project
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Primoris Services Bags 200 MW Thermal Power Project
  • Primoris Services Corp's (NASDAQ: PRIM) Energy/Renewables segment has secured a thermal power project with an estimated value of $100 million.
  • The award is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of 200 MW of thermal power for two different locations in the Southwest.
  • Scope of the project includes all civil, electrical, and mechanical work associated with the construction of new power generation plants adjacent to existing facilities.
  • The project is expected to complete in 2Q22.
  • Price Action: PRIM shares are trading lower by 2.55% at $24.24 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

