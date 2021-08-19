Hancock Jaffe Highlights Two-Year Data For Venous Insufficiency Valve
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) announced two-year data post-VenoValve implantation in eight patients.
- Data will be presented at the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) Annual Meeting.
- The results showed that the reflux (the backward flow of blood) decreased from 1.95 to an average of .72 (a 63% improvement).
- Disease manifestations decreased from an average of 13.38 to an average of 5.38 (a 60% improvement).
- Pain decreased from an average of 7.25 to an average of .50 (an improvement of 93%).
- There were no safety issues or venous ulcer recurrences.
- The VenoValve is a potential treatment for chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a disease when valves inside the leg's veins fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction and creating increased pressure inside of the veins of the leg.
- Price Action: HJLI shares are down 4.29% at $7.14 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
