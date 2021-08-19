 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hancock Jaffe Highlights Two-Year Data For Venous Insufficiency Valve
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Hancock Jaffe Highlights Two-Year Data For Venous Insufficiency Valve
  • Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLIannounced two-year data post-VenoValve implantation in eight patients.
  • Data will be presented at the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) Annual Meeting.
  • The results showed that the reflux (the backward flow of blood) decreased from 1.95 to an average of .72 (a 63% improvement).
  • Disease manifestations decreased from an average of 13.38 to an average of 5.38 (a 60% improvement).
  • Pain decreased from an average of 7.25 to an average of .50 (an improvement of 93%).
  • There were no safety issues or venous ulcer recurrences.
  • The VenoValve is a potential treatment for chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a disease when valves inside the leg's veins fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction and creating increased pressure inside of the veins of the leg.
  • Related: FDA Breakthrough Designation For Its Venous Insufficiency Device.
  • Price Action: HJLI shares are down 4.29% at $7.14 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HJLI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Hancock Jaffe Stock Surges On FDA Breakthrough Designation For Its Venous Insufficiency Device
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com