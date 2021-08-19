 Skip to main content

Xcel Energy Appoints Bob Frenzel As CEO
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 9:51am
  • Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XELhas appointed Bob Frenzel as its president and CEO. The current chairman and CEO Ben Fowke to remain at Xcel Energy as executive chairman of the board. 
  • Frenzel joined Xcel Energy as CFO in 2016. He was named president and chief operating officer in March 2020.
  • Additionally, the company named Tim O'Connor as the executive vice president and chief operations officer. He has served as Xcel Energy's EVP and chief generation officer since 2020.
  • Price Action: XEL shares traded higher by 1.00% at $70.03 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

