Why Are LG Display Shares Trading Higher Today?
LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPL) is a South Korean company that develops, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD and OLED display panels for notebook computers, monitors, televisions, smartphones, tablets.
On Tuesday, the company disclosed its plans to invest KRW 3.3 trillion in small- to mid-sized organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production facilities in South Korea for sixth-generation OLED panels.
The investment will begin in the third quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2024.
Price Action: LPL shares traded higher by 4.28% at $9.02 on the last check Wednesday.
