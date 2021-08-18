 Skip to main content

Walt Disney World Loosens Mask Criteria For Adults
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has removed the mask mandate and made it optional for visitors in outdoor attractions, outdoor queues and outdoor theaters at Walt Disney World Resort, beginning Aug. 19.

  • Disney had made masks optional for visitors in common outdoor areas since May.
  • The masks remained mandatory for visitors 2 years old and older in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, irrespective of vaccination status.
  • Disney recently reported Q3 revenue of $17.02 billion, up 45% year over year, beating the consensus of $16.8 billion.
  • The Media, Entertainment, and Distribution segment revenue grew 18% year over year to $12.68 billion. Disney’s Parks, Experiences, and Products segment revenue grew 100% Y/Y to $4.34 billion.
  • DIS Price Action: Disney shares traded up by 0.33% at $176.44 at time of publication.

