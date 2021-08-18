 Skip to main content

Revolve Group Launches DUNDAS x REVOLVE Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:53am   Comments
  • Fashion retailer Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLVhas announced the launch of DUNDAS x REVOLVE, an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule collection featuring luxury fashion house DUNDAS. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • The collection will also feature a campaign starring the collection's muse, model, activist, and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski.
  • The DUNDAS x REVOLVE collection will showcase an initial 50 looks on the runway at New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2021.
  • "It's always been a dream of ours to show at New York Fashion Week; we can't wait to see this collection come to life," said co-CEO Michael Mente.
  • Price Action: RVLV shares are trading higher by 0.97% at $57.32 on the last check Wednesday.

