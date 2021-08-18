 Skip to main content

Ameresco Forms JV With Hannah Solar Government Services For Undisclosed Terms
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 10:46am   Comments
  • Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRCenters a joint venture with Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) renewable energy company. The financial terms of the JV were not disclosed.
  • The joint venture was facilitated as part of the SBA Mentor Protégé Program, which helps eligible small businesses, known as protégés, gain exposure and win government contracts through partnerships with mentors.
  • Ameresco will provide mentorship to Hannah Solar Government Services and bring cleantech solutions to customers in the Federal sector.
  • Together, the pair will work collaboratively to bring cleantech solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other Federal agencies.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 2.69% at $64.92 on the last check Wednesday.

